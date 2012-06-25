LONDON, June 25 Bank of America Merrill Lynch named Goldman Sachs banker Diego De Giorgi to head its investment bank in the EMEA region together with Bob Elfring, it said on Monday.

De Giorgi, who had been Chief Operating Officer of the investment banking division in New York at Goldman Sachs, would join his new employer in January, Bank of America said. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Steve Slater)