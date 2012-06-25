Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
(Adds detail, background)
By Douwe Miedema
LONDON, June 25 Bank of America Merrill Lynch named Goldman Sachs banker Diego De Giorgi as a co-head of its investment banking in Europe, the latest in a flurry of changes at the top of the region's investment banks.
De Giorgi, chief operating officer of the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs in New York, will join Bank of America in January, it said on Monday.
He will share the role as co-head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa with Bob Elfring, who joined BAML in 2011.
"Diego ... has almost 20 years experience in European investment banking, covering financial institutions and southern European clients in particular," BAML investment bank head Christian Meissner said.
The U.S. bank, under pressure to improve its flagging performance, in March lost Andrea Orcel - the architect of many of Europe's biggest banking deals - to Swiss group UBS where he will co-head the investment bank.
It hit back at UBS a month later, when UBS veteran Alex Wilmot-Sitwell defected to the U.S. bank. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
* Berkshire hathaway says its lubrizol specialty chemicals unit took $365 million pretax loss related to q4 disposition of an underperforming business--annual report
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.