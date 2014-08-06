BRIEF-Asit Biotech to appoint Gerd Zettlmeissl as Chairman of the Board
* Asit Biotech announces the appointment of Gerd Zettlmeissl as CO's new Chairman of the Board
Aug 6 Bank of America Corp is close to a deal with the U.S. Justice Department to pay between $16 billion and $17 billion to resolve allegations of mortgage-related misconduct in the run-up to the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The bank has agreed to pay roughly $9 billion in cash to the Justice Department, states and other government entities, with additional money aimed at consumer relief, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1vbZWze) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Asit Biotech announces the appointment of Gerd Zettlmeissl as CO's new Chairman of the Board
SINGAPORE, March 20 Asian stocks were mixed on Monday in thin trade, following Wall Street's declines and the G20's decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism, while the Federal Reserve's less hawkish-than-expected comments continued to weigh on the dollar.
* Co and Morningstar Inc collaborate in European indices and derivatives launch