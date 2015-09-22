BOSTON, Sept 22 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board said on Tuesday it has voted its large stake in
Bank of America Corp against bylaw changes allowing the
bank's chief executive officer, Brian Moynihan, to also serve as
chairman.
The Charlotte-based bank will hold a special shareholder
meeting Tuesday morning on bylaw changes it made last year to
allow the roles to be combined, sparking protests from some
investors who say the roles should remain separated to provide
more oversight.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board controls 103
million shares of the bank, making it the largest investor thus
far to declare its intentions in the closely watched vote.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)