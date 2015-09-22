By Ross Kerber and Dan Freed
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Sept 22 A group of shareholders
is looking to strip Bank of America Corp Chief Executive
Brian Moynihan of his chairman title on Tuesday in an investor
vote and whether they fail or succeed, they have notched a
victory just by getting the bank to hold a special meeting on
the matter.
Tuesday's vote is the culmination of months' of work by
investors including the California Public Employees' Retirement
System, the largest public pension system in America, after the
bank's board said last October that it was giving CEO Moynihan
the title of chairman as well.
CalPERS, the California State Teachers' Retirement System
and other major public pension plans are troubled that the bank
decided to ignore a 2009 shareholder vote to separate the
chairman and CEO positions, meant to give the CEO more
independent oversight.
The pension plans rallied support, though the bank initially
ignored them. But days before Bank of America's annual meeting,
it reversed course and said it would let shareholders vote on
the matter sometime over the next year. In August, it said it
would hold a special meeting, usually reserved for urgent
matters like whether to sell the company.
The bank's unusual decision to hold the special meeting
signals that company leaders can no longer expect investors to
rubber-stamp their decisions, said Anne Simpson, global
governance director for CalPERS.
"I can't remember an occasion where a company has called a
special meeting to address a governance issue. That's a sign of
how far we have come," Simpson told Reuters in an interview.
The vote is expected to be close and the bank says it will
honor the outcome. CalPERS hopes to rally support from a broad
array of investors - not just public pensions and other
traditionally vocal shareholders - who have been paying much
closer attention to governance matters since the financial
crisis, Simpson said. It is hard to ignore so many investors,
she added.
Asked about Simpson's comments, bank spokesman Lawrence
Grayson said "The board and management have engaged extensively
with shareholders and recognize that there are varying views on
board leadership models, which is why the board committed to
holding a vote."
Much is at stake in the outcome of the vote. If
Moynihan loses, it could mark a key point in the demise of the
imperial CEO, who runs his or her company with essentially a
free hand.
Similar votes at JPMorgan Chase & Co's annual meetings in
2013 and 2012 failed to strip CEO Jamie Dimon of his chairman
title, just like votes at Wells Fargo & Co from 2005 through
2007 fell short of stripping CEO Richard Kovacevich of his
additional role as chairman.
Typically, chief executives lose chairman titles as part of
broader campaigns by activist investors to change a company. In
2013 for example, oil and gas company Hess Corp relieved
CEO John Hess of his chairman duties to appease activist hedge
fund Elliott Management, which was campaigning to break up the
company.
Investors may have reason to be upset with Moynihan's
performance. The bank's shares have lagged major rivals,
including Citigroup Inc's and JPMorgan Chase & Co's,
for the nearly six years that Moynihan has been chief
executive, and over the last year.
Profits have been much lower than those rivals, too, in
large part because of Bank of America having paid out more than
$70 billion to settle crisis-linked claims and suits.
Many of these difficulties stem from decisions made by
Moynihan's predecessor, Ken Lewis.
His ill-timed acquisitions, including buying subprime
mortgage lender Countrywide Financial Corp at the height of the
housing crisis, forced the bank to seek at least two government
rescues. Shareholders decided in 2009 that he needed better
oversight, and voted to separate his duties.
KNOWING 1,000 TIMES MORE
Some executives and investors believe that activists are
foolish to focus on splitting Moynihan's roles now.
Executives have better information about what is happening
in a company, and do not necessarily benefit from better
oversight, former Wells Fargo CEO Richard Kovacevich told
Reuters in an interview last week.
"If I don't know 1,000 times more than any stockholder
what's best for Wells Fargo, I should be fired," he added.
Still, independent chairmen are becoming more common,
according to executive search firm Spencer Stuart. Twenty-eight
percent of S&P 500 boards had independent chairmen in 2014, up
from nine percent in 2004, a report from the recruiter states.
The financial crisis spurred some investors to pay closer
attention to management. So has the rise of passive investing,
said Boston University law professor Cornelius Hurley, who
studies governance matters. Index investors cannot just sell
shares of a company they dislike, forcing them instead to engage
more with company managers he said.
Public pension funds have long been more vocal about
governance matters, but investors like BlackRock Inc and
Vanguard Group, the top two U.S. asset managers, have lately
grown much more publicly outspoken about the companies in which
they invest. For a long time, they would only
press management behind the scenes.
"The sleeping giants of Wall Street are stirring," CalPERS'
Simpson said, referring to big investors. BlackRock and Vanguard
declined to comment for this story.
Signaling their discontent, at Bank of America's annual
meeting on May 6, various mainstream mutual funds cast unusual
votes "against" directors on the bank's corporate governance
committee, recent securities filings show. These include
American Funds' Growth Fund of America and some index
funds sponsored by Fidelity Investments.
Technically, Bank of America investors will vote on whether
to approve bylaw changes the bank made last year to give
Moynihan the chairman title when previous chair Charles Holliday
stepped down. The bank has said it will return to its previous
structure of having an independent chair if it loses the vote.
