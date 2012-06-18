(Adds no comment from Julius Baer, BofA background)
June 18 Bank of America Corp is close to
a deal to sell its non-U.S. wealth management operations to
Swiss private banking giant Julius Baer, CNBC reported
on Monday.
Terms of the deal are still being finalized, but Julius Baer
could pay $1.5 billion to $2 billion, CNBC reported.
Reuters reported in April that Bank of America had put its
wealth management business outside the United States up for
sale. [ID: nL6E8FHACU] The business, which manages some $90
billion for rich clients, is not large enough to generate enough
money for the U.S. bank, sources told Reuters.
Bank of America and Julius Baer declined to comment on the
CNBC report.
Bank of America has been selling off non-core business units
under Chief Executive Brian Moynihan to build capital. The
second-largest U.S. bank by assets has trailed rivals in
recovering from the financial crisis, largely because of huge
losses and lawsuits tied to its 2008 acquisition of subprime
mortgage lender Countrywide Financial.
Bank of America's non-U.S. private banking business targets
so-called "mass affluent" clients whose wealth is measured in
hundreds of thousands of dollars, rather than super-rich private
banking clients worth tens of millions.
But outside the U.S. it has never been able to build up the
business to match the scale of its home market, meaning it is
far less profitable.
