Feb 1 Some Bank of America Corp
customers weren't able to access their online banking accounts
on Friday because of an internal systems issue, a person
familiar with the matter said.
The second-largest U.S. bank by assets is working to address
the problem, said the person, who wasn't authorized to speak on
the record. The disruption was not caused by hacker attacks, the
person said.
Since last fall, U.S. bank websites have faced a blitz of
"denial of service" attacks in which hacker activists disrupt
operations by flooding them with information.
Customers logging into Bank of America's website on Friday
received a message that said the site was "temporarily
unavailable." Some customers took to Twitter to vent their
frustrations.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank in October 2011
blamed nearly a week of access problems on heavy traffic and an
ongoing systems upgrade. Bank of America says it has 30 million
active online banking customers.