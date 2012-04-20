BANGKOK, April 20 Thailand's fifth-largest
lender, Bank of Ayudhya, part-owned by General Electric
, reported a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in
quarterly net profit on Friday, due to strong loan demand from
auto hire purchase and lower provisions.
The bank, 33 percent owned by a GE unit, made a January net
profit of 3.43 billion baht ($111 million), or 0.56 baht per
share, up from 2.8 billion a year earlier.
Eight analysts polled by Reuters had average earnings
forecast of 3.1 billion baht.
Analysts expect the bank's earning growth to improve from
the second quarter after it completed the consolidation of loan
portfolio from Thai units of HSBC at the end of the
first quarter.
($1 = 30.8750 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)