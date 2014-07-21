BANGKOK, July 21 Bank Of Ayudhya
* Q2 net profit 3.46 billion baht ($108 million), up 14
percent from a year earlier and in line with average forecast
of 3.44 billion baht by six analysts polled by Reuters
* Says loan up 0.3 percent from December 2013 and 0.7
percent from March 2014
* Says maintains 2014 loan growth target of 7-9 percent due
to improved economic environment and a seasonal rise in demand
in retail and commercial lending
* The bank, 72 percent owned by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, maintains its 2014 loan growth target
of 7-9 percent
($1 = 32.0000 Thai Baht)