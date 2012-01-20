BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
BANGKOK Jan 20 Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya :
* Aims for 2012 loan growth of 11 percent, supported by continued economic growth of about 4-5 percent, Chief Executive Mark Arnold told reporters
* Aims for net interest margin of 4.4 percent in 2012 versus 4.5 percent a year earlier
* Aims to reduce non-performing loans to 27 billion baht ($850 million) at the end of 2012 from 29.5 billion at the end of 2011
* Says looks for opportunity to buy new assets
* Thailand's fifth-largest bank and part-owned by General Electric reported a drop of nearly 80 percent in quarterly net profit ($1 = 31.75 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago