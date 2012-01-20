BANGKOK Jan 20 Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya :

* Aims for 2012 loan growth of 11 percent, supported by continued economic growth of about 4-5 percent, Chief Executive Mark Arnold told reporters

* Aims for net interest margin of 4.4 percent in 2012 versus 4.5 percent a year earlier

* Aims to reduce non-performing loans to 27 billion baht ($850 million) at the end of 2012 from 29.5 billion at the end of 2011

* Says looks for opportunity to buy new assets

* Thailand's fifth-largest bank and part-owned by General Electric reported a drop of nearly 80 percent in quarterly net profit ($1 = 31.75 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)