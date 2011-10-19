BANGKOK Oct 19 Thailand's fifth-largest lender Bank of Ayudhya , part owned by General Electric , reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong loan growth and higher fee income.

The bank, 33 percent owned by a unit of General Electric, posted July-September net profit of 3.01 billion baht ($98 million), up from the 2.33 billion a year earlier and in line with the 3 billion baht forecast by 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Thai banks are expected to post slower profit growth in the fourth quarter due to the impact from floods and rising costs, analysts said.

But some remained positive about the outlook for 2012 given the government's measures to spur consumption, post-flood repair work and a corporate tax cut.

Bank of Ayudhya shares, valued $4.2 billion, lost 27 percent in the July-September quarter, underperforming a 12 percent fall in Thailand's broad stock index . ($1 = 30.62 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)