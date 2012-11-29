EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 21)
BRUSSELS, Feb 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Nov 29 Japan's biggest bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is among the suitors to submit preliminary bids for General Electric's (GE) $1.5 billion stake in Thailand's fifth-largest lender, Bank of Ayudhya , sources said.
GE received "multiple" bids last week for its 25.3 percent stake in Bank of Ayudhya, one source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, adding that the short-listed parties may put in second-round bids after Christmas.
Malaysia's No.2 lender CIMB Group Holdings was another bidder, one of the sources said. Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, which was earlier seen by sources as a potential bidder, did not submit a first-round bid for GE's stake in the Thai lender, sources said.
GE acquired a stake of about 33 percent in Bank of Ayudhya stake in 2007, for 22.3 billion baht, or $626 million based on the then exchange rate. In September, GE sold a 7.6 percent stake in the Thai bank, raising about $466 million.
A buyer of GE's remaining stake would likely be looking to take eventual control of Thailand's No. 1 retail bank, which has a $5.9 billion market value. A purchaser would gain a foothold in one of Asia's fastest growing economies.
Morgan Stanley, which is advising GE on the stake sale, declined to comment.
CIMB, MUFG and OCBC declined comment. A Singapore-based GE Capital spokesman also declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified because the auction process is not public.
BRUSSELS, Feb 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* CareCredit says terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Lodging real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc offered to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc in a deal worth about $1.27 billion.