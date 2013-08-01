BRIEF-Saizen Real Estate Investment says RTO deal will not proceed
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 1 State-run lender Bank of Baroda expects asset quality in domestic loans to improve from the third quarter of the current fiscal year, Chairman and Managing Director S.S. Mundra told reporters on Thursday.
Earlier in the day the bank reported a 3 percent rise in net profit at 11.7 billion rupees for the quarter ended June 30. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON, March 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ALMATY, March 10 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 9.2 percent increase in 2016 net income on Friday to 131.4 billion tenge ($414 million).