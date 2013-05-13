MUMBAI May 13 Indian lender Bank of Baroda
is facing a heavy debt restructuring pipeline on
account of delays in projects, but it still expects to grow 3 to
4 percent above the industry growth in 2013/14, its chairman
said.
It is facing debt restructuring of about 25 billion rupees
($457 million) in the June quarter.
"Going forward, restructuring is something we will be living
with over a couple of quarters," Chairman S.S. Mundra told
reporters.
Earlier on Monday, the lender posted a 32 percent fall in
March quarter net profit to 10.3 billion rupees as bad bedts
rose from a year earlier.
($1 = 54.6850 rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)