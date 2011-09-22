SHANGHAI, Sept 22 Bank of Beijing has won approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for its planned 11.8 billion yuan ($1.85 billion) share placement, the Chinese lender said late on Wednesday.

Bank of Beijing said in April it would issue up to 1.085 billion shares at 10.88 yuan per share in the placement.

Chinese banks are under pressure to beef up their capital bases to cope with tighter liquidity and risks of rising bad loans after the government's year-long tightening campaign to bring inflation under control.

Several Chinese companies are planning massive fundraising in the coming months as the country's stock index hovers around a 14-month low.

Sinohydro Group, the country's biggest builder of dams, this week launched an initial public offering to raise as much as 17.3 billion yuan in the biggest IPO in mainland China this year.

Shares of Bank of Beijing have dropped 15 percent this year, compared with the 11 percent fall in the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index . The stock closed at 9.77 yuan a share on Wednesday.

($1 = 6.384 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)