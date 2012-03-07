SHANGHAI, March 7 China's Bank of Beijing Co Ltd, 16 percent owned by ING Groep NV, plans to partner with the euro zone's biggest lender, Spain's Santander, to develop its consumer financing business.

Santander's consumer financing unit plans to buy a 20 percent strategic stake in Bank of Beijing's consumer financing subsidiary for 306 million yuan ($48.51 million), the Chinese lender said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The partnership will make the consumer financing business of the Chinese bank more competitive and improve its future profit mix, Bank of Beijing said.

Chinese banks have been introducing foreign strategic investors hoping to gain international expertise and boost innovation.

Santander's consumer financing unit provides services including auto loans, personal lending, credit cards and leasing.

Trading in Bank of Beijing's shares, which was suspended last week pending the announcement, resumes trading on Wednesday. The deal is still subject to regulatory approval.

The Chinese lender, which has unveiled plans to raise up to 11.8 billion yuan through a private placement of shares, expects to complete the fundraising this month, Chairman Yan Bingzu was quoted by the official China Securities Journal as saying on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)