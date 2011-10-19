* Raises minimum to 20 from 15 pct
* Has no monetary policy implications
(Adds details)
TORONTO, Oct 19 The Bank of Canada will
increase its minimum purchases at government bond auctions to
20 percent of debt being sold from the current 15 percent to
accommodate a projected increase in liabilities.
The central bank said on Wednesday that the change, which
is effective immediately, is for balance-sheet purposes only
and has no implications for monetary policy or financial
stability.
"This change is being made to accommodate the planned
increase in government deposits held at the Bank of Canada
associated with the Government of Canada's plan announced in
the June 2011 budget to increase its prudential liquidity over
the next three fiscal years," the bank said in a statement.
When managing its balance sheet, the central bank typically
buys Canadian government bonds and T-bills to offset its
liabilities. Those liabilities consist mainly of bank notes in
circulation and deposits.
To minimize any potential market distortions, the Bank of
Canada acquires these securities on a noncompetitive basis at
auctions. It also structures its holdings to broadly reflect
the composition of the Canadian government's stock of domestic
marketable debt.
Low Canadian interest rates, Europe's debt crisis and the
struggling U.S. economy have already helped strengthen demand
for safe-haven government bonds at recent auctions. Average
yields at some auctions have come in at multi-decade lows.
