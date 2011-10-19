* Raises minimum to 20 from 15 pct

* Has no monetary policy implications (Adds details)

TORONTO, Oct 19 The Bank of Canada will increase its minimum purchases at government bond auctions to 20 percent of debt being sold from the current 15 percent to accommodate a projected increase in liabilities.

The central bank said on Wednesday that the change, which is effective immediately, is for balance-sheet purposes only and has no implications for monetary policy or financial stability.

"This change is being made to accommodate the planned increase in government deposits held at the Bank of Canada associated with the Government of Canada's plan announced in the June 2011 budget to increase its prudential liquidity over the next three fiscal years," the bank said in a statement.

When managing its balance sheet, the central bank typically buys Canadian government bonds and T-bills to offset its liabilities. Those liabilities consist mainly of bank notes in circulation and deposits.

To minimize any potential market distortions, the Bank of Canada acquires these securities on a noncompetitive basis at auctions. It also structures its holdings to broadly reflect the composition of the Canadian government's stock of domestic marketable debt.

Low Canadian interest rates, Europe's debt crisis and the struggling U.S. economy have already helped strengthen demand for safe-haven government bonds at recent auctions. Average yields at some auctions have come in at multi-decade lows.

For details on the Bank of Canada announcement see: here (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins and Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Peter Galloway)