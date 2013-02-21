OTTAWA Feb 21 Larry Schembri, a Bank of Canada economist with international expertise, will become one of its deputy governors starting next week, the central bank said on Thursday.

Schembri, who currently coordinates the bank's contributions to the G20's Financial Stability Board, will replace Jean Boivin, who had moved earlier to the finance department. Schembri's appointment is effective next Monday.

The bank has still to replace Governor Mark Carney, who will leave on June 1 to head up the Bank of England starting the following month.