(Refiles to make clear Tiff Macklem was answering questions from the audience and not talking to reporters on the sidelines)

MUMBAI Aug 24 Economic recovery in the United States will be "slow" and "modest," Tiff Macklem, senior deputy governor of Bank of Canada, said on Wednesday.

He also said, speaking generally, that new restrictions on capital flows are not needed, Macklem said while answering questions from the audience after delivering a speech at a banking event in Mumbai. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Swati Bhat)