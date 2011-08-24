* Imbalances plaguing global economy -Bank of Canada
* Inaction risks more financial instability
* U.S. econ recovery will be slow, modest
(Updates with quotes, background)
MUMBAI, Aug 24 The Group of 20 leading and
emerging nations has not done enough to correct global
imbalances and this could provoke more financial instability, a
top Bank of Canada official said on Wednesday.
Tiff Macklem, the bank's senior deputy governor, said in a
speech that some G20 nations had not lived up to promises they
made at a Toronto summit last year to starting tackling their
deficits and debts.
"While the G20 has made considerable progress in
strengthening the microeconomic rules governing the regulated
financial system, we have fallen short in correcting the
imbalances that are plaguing the global economy," he said.
"This is having consequences. The slow progress by some
countries in implementing adjustments needed to address
macroeconomic imbalances is holding back the global recovery and
increasing the risk of financial instability."
Canada and India chair a G20 working group on developing a
plan for strong, sustainable and balanced growth, an area where
Macklem said the grouping had not done enough.
"In advanced countries, the difficult task of legislating
credible, well-defined fiscal consolidation plans is under way,
but in some of these countries, current plans have yet to gain
the full confidence of markets," he said.
"Moreover, the consequences of inadequate progress have
become more immediate. Sovereign debt concerns have contributed
to a retrenchment in risk-taking in global markets, sending the
prices of safe-haven assets to record highs and pushing those of
risky assets sharply lower."
Emerging market members of the G20 are accumulating foreign
reserves at an increasing rate and, in 2010, these reserves had
reached nearly $5 trillion, or 32 percent of their GDP, Macklem
said.
U.S. ECONOMY
On the question of the pace of recovery across the advanced
economies, Macklem said the recovery in United States was likely
to be a lengthy process.
"Our base case is that Europe will take the actions needed
to support recovery and even the US recovery is going to be
modest. It will be a slow recovery," Macklem said, while
answering questions from the audience.
Data on Tuesday showed factory output in the U.S. central
Atlantic region had dropped to a two-year low in August and new
home sales hit a five-month low in July, the latest signs to
suggest the U.S. economy is at risk of stalling.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to deliver
a keynote address at a gathering of global bankers in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
Some traders expect Bernanke to announce emergency measures
to support the sagging economy, but he may only outline
gradualist steps, such as how the Fed could tweak its balance
sheet as a way to put further downward pressure on medium- and
long-term interest rates.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren,; Shamik Paul and Swati
Bhat;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)