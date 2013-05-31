BRIEF-Cleantech Invest portfolio company starts 2nd project with Chinese BOE Group
* Says its portfolio company Enersize starts second project with Chinese flat screen manufacturer BOE
HONG KONG May 31 Bank of China Ltd has appointed Tian Guoli as chairman of its board of directors, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.
For additional details please see: here (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* Says its portfolio company Enersize starts second project with Chinese flat screen manufacturer BOE
* reported HEPS for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to be between 852.3 cents and 887.5 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, March 7 Swedish mutual insurance company Folksam has sold 25.6 million shares in Swedbank , or 2.3 percent of the total Swedbank share capital, for about $622 million, it said late on Monday.