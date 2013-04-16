SHANGHAI, April 16 Bank of China will likely see Citic Group Corp Vice President Tian Guoli become its chairman after he was tapped to be party secretary for China's No. 4 lender, local media reported on Tuesday.

The bank's official website listed Tian as joining Bank of China in April without giving a specific date. The appointment of Tian as party secretary initiates the legal and corporate process for his appointment as the bank's chairman, the official China Securities Journal reported quoting Xinhua News Agency.

Last month, Bank of China's Chairman Xiao Gang was named the country's top security regulator.

According to Tian's biography on the bank's website, from 2010 to 2013, he served as Citic Group's vice president and general manager and also held the position of Citic Bank's chairman and non-executive director.

Prior to Citic, Tian worked in different executive management posts with China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp . (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)