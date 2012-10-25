(Repeats to attach story to alerts)

HONG KONG Oct 25 Bank of China Ltd, the country's No.4 lender by market value, posted a third-quarter net profit gain of 16.7 percent, beating estimates, as interest margins widened following increased demand for credit.

Net profit rose to 34.76 billion yuan ($5.57 billion) in July-September from 29.8 billion yuan a year earlier. That compares with the average estimate of 32.7 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)