By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, June 27 Bank of China , Beijing's No. 4 lender, said on Wednesday that it was taking measures to control risk in property lending, and said its non-performing loan ratio remained flat at about 1 percent.

BoC's vice chairman and president, Li Lihui, did not elaborate on the measures during a short briefing for reporters in Taipei at the official opening of the bank's first Taiwan branch.

"We are taking measures to control risk in lending to real estate companies, companies whose asset quality is worsening, and other high risk industries," Li said.

Li's comments could dampen expectations that Beijing may free up lending to the real estate sector after the pace of decline in home prices eased. The slowdown raised hopes that recent monetary stimulus could spread to the property market.

Calls to relax property market restrictions have grown louder in recent months. The Chinese People Political Consultative Conference, the country's top advisory body, said on June 20 that Beijing should loosen these restrictions to ensure brisk growth in the domestic economy.

Beijing has eased its monetary policy in the past month, cutting lending rates by 25 basis points on June 7 and allowing banks more leeway in setting deposit rates. This will narrow banks' interest spreads, Li said.

"It's affecting Chinese banks' spreads in a negative way," he said without elaborating.

Bank of China has already seen its net interest margin narrow in recent years, falling to 2.1 percent in 2011 from 2.8 percent in 2007.

China's central bank cut the official rate on one-year deposits to 3.25 percent, part of a move to reinvigorate economic growth, but at the same time it gave banks more leeway to stray from the benchmark. They can now offer rates of up to 110 percent of the benchmark - up to 3.58 percent currently. (Writing by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Richard Borsuk)