TAIPEI, June 27 Bank of China , one of China's top four banks, said on Wednesday that it was taking measures to control risk in property lending, and had a low ratio of non-performing loans of about 1 percent of total loans.

BoC's vice chairman and president, Li Lihui, did not elaborate on the measures during a short briefing to reporters in Taipei at the official opening of the bank's first Taiwan branch. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jonathan Standing and Edmund Klamann)