SHANGHAI, March 6 Bank of China Ltd
sees its non-performing loan ratio for
local government financing platforms to be less than 1 percent,
and does not foresee widespread defaults on such loans, the
Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday quoting the
lender's chairman.
Chairman Xiao Gang told reporters on the sidelines of the
national parliament meetings in Beijing that the overall
condition of local government loans was stable and would not
cause an increase in the bank's overall non-performing loan
ratio.
The president of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, the world's most valuable lender, told
reporters on Monday that the bank currently has loan-loss
provisions of about 2.5 percent.
There were widespread fears last year that the loans banks
made to local government financing platforms as part of
Beijing's 4 trillion yuan ($634.25 billion) stimulus package
during the global financial crisis may turn sour.
($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)