HONG KONG/BEIJING, June 10 Bank of China's (BOC) branch in the affluent Zhejiang province is falling short of its profit target, three sources said on Wednesday, highlighting the difficulties faced by lenders as soured loans erode profit in a cooling economy.

BOC President Chen Siqing met senior executives at the bank's Zhejiang branch this month and demanded the branch not be a drag on the country's fourth-biggest lender, said the three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Chen required the Zhejiang branch to hit half of its annual net profit target by the end of June, but 30 days before the deadline it had achieved only 10 percent of target, the sources said.

"Before provisions (capital set aside for non-performing loans), our branch had more than 1 billion yuan in profit, but net profit looked very bad," one of the sources said.

The branch's target for first-half net profit is 600 million yuan, another of the sources said.

BOC's communications department declined to provide immediate comment.

Last year China's five biggest state-owned banks resolved 63.5 billion yuan ($10.23 billion) in bad loans in Zhejiang Province, a hub of entrepreneurs, start-ups and mountains of debts, according to an official close to the local office of the the country's banking regulator.

"This year, financial insitutions in Zhejiang province are still under huge pressure to resolve non-performing loans," he added. ($1 = 6.2055 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Zhao Hongmei in Hong Kong and Li Zheng in Beijing; Writing by Shu Zhang; Editing by David Goodman)