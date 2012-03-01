BRIEF-SCHNIGGE Wertpapierhandelsbank cash capital increase fully placed
* Gross proceeds of 1,400,892.00 euros ($1.49 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, March 1 Bank of China Ltd on Thursday priced a three-year A$600 million ($648 million) floating rate TCD (Transferable Certificate of Deposit).
The TCDs will pay a coupon of 170 basis points over three month swap and settle on March 13, a statement from a lead manager said.
Australia and New Zealand Banking group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank were the lead managers. Royal bank of Scotland and Westpac were co-managers ($1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)
* Gross proceeds of 1,400,892.00 euros ($1.49 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Noted certain media reports appearing on 24 February 2017 regarding a certain business plan of company
MILAN, Feb 24 Hampered by persistent political risks and sluggish economic growth, Europe's equity markets have disappointed investors for years.