BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 26 Bank of China , the country's fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose a worse-than-expected 9 percent, hit by tightening credit.

Bank of China recorded a 29.79 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) profit for the July-September period, up from 27.22 billion yuan a year earlier. The bank missed the average estimate of 31.22 billion yuan from 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Net profit for the first three quarters of the year was 96.3 billion yuan, compared with 82.96 billion yuan in the same period last year. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ken Wills)