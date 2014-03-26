BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments sells property for 240 mln yen
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
SHANGHAI, March 26 Bank of China (BoC) posted on Wednesday an 11 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profits, beating estimates, as China's fourth-largest lender rigorously controlled costs.
Net profit rose to 36.7 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) in the fourth quarter, up from 33.1 billion yuan in the same 2012 period, according to Reuters calculations based on full-year profit figures.
The profit is slightly above the average estimate of 34.2 billion yuan made by six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
For 2013, net profit rose 12.5 percent to 156.9 billion yuan from 139.4 billion yuan a year earlier.
BoC's non-performing loan ratio was flat at 0.96 percent at end-December compared to end-September.
Net interest income increased by 10.4 percent in 2013, while gains in net fees and commissions rose 17.4 percent.
The bank's net interest margin was 2.24 percent at the end of the fourth quarter, from 2.22 percent at the end of the previous quarter.
($1 = 6.2024 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016