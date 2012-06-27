UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NICOSIA, June 27 Cyprus's largest lender Bank of Cyprus said on Wednesday it would apply for temporary state capital support of 500 million euros to meet a deadline to bolster its regulatory capital by June 30.
Cyprus has already applied for an EU bailout to aid its second-largest lender, Cyprus Popular Bank, which needs 1.8 billion in regulatory capital.
Bank of Cyprus said it would aim for the state support to be in the form of non-equity capital. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Birrane)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts