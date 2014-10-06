NICOSIA Oct 6 Former Deutsche Bank CEO Josef
Ackermann has been nominated as chairman of Bank of Cyprus
, its U.S. based investors Wilbur Ross and Tyrus Capital
said on Monday.
Ackermann's nomination will be put to an annual general
meeting on Nov. 20, along with a list of nominees for other
positions on the bank's board including Wilbur Ross and the
present Bank of Cyprus vice-chairman Vladimir Strzhalkovsky.
Bank of Cyprus was forced to recapitalise by seizing a large
percentage of major clients' deposits in early 2013 so Cyprus
could qualify for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) international
bailout.
Despite that upheaval, the bank managed to raise 1 billion
euros in private placements in July.
In a statement, Wilbur Ross and Tyrus Capital said the board
appointments would be subject to approval by the Cypriot central
bank.
(1 US dollar = 0.7952 euro)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by David Clarke)