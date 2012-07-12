NICOSIA, July 12 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus
said on Thursday it had appointed Yiannis Kypri as
chief executive following the resignation of Andreas Eliades.
Kypri, a chartered accountant and graduate of the London
School of Economics, held the post of deputy CEO having joined
the bank in 1980.
Eliades quit the bank earlier this week, citing a lack of
cohesion in dealing with challenges in the banking sector.
The bank posted significant losses on Greece's debt
writedown and has sought aid from the government to cover a
regulatory shortfall in its core Tier 1 capital.
The central bank has refused to comment on media reports it
was instrumental in Eliades's resignation.
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by David Holmes)