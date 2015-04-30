BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
NICOSIA, April 30 Bank of Cyprus said on Thursday it had disposed of its holding in Marfin Diversified Strategy Fund to Dorchester Capital Secondaries Offshore III, for approximately $92 million.
The fund was part of assets taken over by Bank of Cyprus from Popular (Laiki) Bank, which was wound down under terms of a 10 billion euro international bailout for Cyprus in early 2013. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.