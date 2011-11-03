* Bank's board calls rights issue up to 396 mln euros

* To issue up to 600 mln euros in mandatory convertible notes

* Capital boost to meet additional capital buffer requirements

ATHENS, Nov 3 Bank of Cyprus BOCr.AT, Cyprus's largest lender, said on Thursday its board decided to boost capital via a rights issue of up to 396 million euros ($546.5 Million) and a voluntary exchange of convertible securities.

The bank is strengthening its capital base in view of increased regulatory capital requirements and the impact of further writedowns on its Greek government bond portfolio.

In late August the bank posted a loss of 112 million euros in the first half, hurt by writedowns of 281 million resulting from its planned participation in a voluntary swap of Greek government bonds under a July 21 deal.

The bank held 1.07 billion euros eligible for the Greek bond swap plan at the end of June. Under the new rescue deal agreed by EU leaders on Oct. 26, private sector bondholders would take a 50 percent haircut on their Greek bond holdings.

The Bank of Cyprus will issue one right per one existing share. Every three rights that will be exercised will be converted to one new share at a price of 1.0 euros per share.

Bonus shares will also be issued and granted as fully paid at a ratio of one bonus for each new share that will arise from the rights offering.

A total of 792 million new shares, including the bonus ones, will be issued.

There will also be a voluntary exchange of capital enhanced securities (CECS) through an issue of up to 600 million euros of mandatory convertible notes, offered exclusively to existing CECS holders.

The mandatory convertible notes will not bear interest and will mature eight calendar days following their date of issue. On maturity, the bank will redeem each MCN with the issue of one fully paid new share.

The bank said it will issue bonus shares, granting them at a ratio of one bonus per every three new shares arising from the conversion of the MCN. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Holmes)