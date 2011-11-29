Nov 29 Cyprus's largest lender, Bank of Cyprus, on Tuesday posted a 801 million net loss for the first nine months of the year after taking provisions for a Greek sovereign debt swap.

Bank of Cyprus said the total impact of its participation in a voluntary swap of Greek government bonds with a 50 percent impairment, including related hedging adjustments, amounted to 1.04 billion euros for the first nine months of 2011.

Excluding the impairment of Greek government bonds, the group's profit before provisions for the first nine months of 2011 reached 597 million euros, an annual increase of 17 percent.

Profit after tax excluding the Greek bond impairment was 245 million euros compared with 248 million for the first nine months of 2010. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)