* 9M net loss 801 mln euros

* Says achieved profit targets excluding Greek impact (Adds more detail from statement)

Nov 29 Cyprus's largest lender, Bank of Cyprus, on Tuesday posted a 801 million net loss for the first nine months of the year after taking provisions for a Greek sovereign debt swap.

Bank of Cyprus said the total impact of its participation in a voluntary swap of Greek government bonds with a 50 percent impairment, including related hedging adjustments, amounted to 1.04 billion euros for the first nine months of 2011.

The nominal value of Greek government bonds held by the Group totalled 2.09 billion euros at the end of September.

Excluding the impairment of Greek government bonds, the group's profit before provisions for the first nine months of 2011 reached 597 million euros, an annual increase of 17 percent.

Excluding the Greek impact, the bank said it had achieved its profitability targets.

"The Group expects that, excluding the impairment of Greek Government Bonds, it will achieve satisfactory recurring profitability with higher profit before provisions for 2011 compared to 2010, while profit after tax for 2011 is estimated to be at around similar levels to 2010, 306 million euros," the bank said in a statement.

Profit after tax excluding the Greek bond impairment was 245 million euros compared with 248 million for the first nine months of 2010.

Bank of Cyprus announced on Nov. 3 it would boost capital via a rights issue of up to 396 million euros and a voluntary exchange of convertible securities because of increased regulatory requirements and the impact of further writedowns on its Greek government bond holdings. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)