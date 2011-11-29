* 9M net loss 801 mln euros
* Says achieved profit targets excluding Greek impact
Nov 29 Cyprus's largest lender, Bank of
Cyprus, on Tuesday posted a 801 million net loss for
the first nine months of the year after taking provisions for a
Greek sovereign debt swap.
Bank of Cyprus said the total impact of its participation in
a voluntary swap of Greek government bonds with a 50 percent
impairment, including related hedging adjustments, amounted to
1.04 billion euros for the first nine months of 2011.
The nominal value of Greek government bonds held by the
Group totalled 2.09 billion euros at the end of September.
Excluding the impairment of Greek government bonds, the
group's profit before provisions for the first nine months of
2011 reached 597 million euros, an annual increase of 17
percent.
Excluding the Greek impact, the bank said it had achieved
its profitability targets.
"The Group expects that, excluding the impairment of Greek
Government Bonds, it will achieve satisfactory recurring
profitability with higher profit before provisions for 2011
compared to 2010, while profit after tax for 2011 is estimated
to be at around similar levels to 2010, 306 million euros," the
bank said in a statement.
Profit after tax excluding the Greek bond impairment was
245 million euros compared with 248 million for the first nine
months of 2010.
Bank of Cyprus announced on Nov. 3 it would boost capital
via a rights issue of up to 396 million euros and a voluntary
exchange of convertible securities because of increased
regulatory requirements and the impact of further writedowns on
its Greek government bond holdings.
