NICOSIA Dec 5 Bank of Cyprus won shareholders' approval on Monday to boost its capital with a rights issue of up to 396.3 million euros ($532.25 million) and a voluntary exchange of convertible securities of up to 600 million euros, the lender said.

Bank of Cyprus and Marfin Popular hold considerable quantities of Greek debt, and both have been urged by regulators to bolster their capital buffers by mid-2012.

Last week Bank of Cyprus announced an 801 million euro loss on the impact from a 50 percent writedown in the value of its Greek government bond portfolio.

The bank said there would be an issue of mandatory convertible notes of a total nominal value of up to 600 million euros which would be offered to holders of convertible enhanced capital securities.

Shareholders also voted to increase the authorised share capital of the company to 3.0 billion euros with shares of a nominal value of 1 euro each, from 1.5 billion euros, the bank said. ($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas)