NICOSIA Feb 21 Bank of Cyprus posted a net loss of 1.01 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in its 2011 results on Tuesday on a writedown of its Greek sovereign debt holdings, the island's largest lender said.

The bank said the writedown reflected a 60 percent impairment on the nominal value of Greek bonds held. Excluding the impairment, the bank said its full-year net profit was up 2 percent at 312 million euros. ($1=0.7538 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)