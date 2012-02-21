* Bank says results include 60 pct haircut

* Says results could change on PSI terms (Adds background)

NICOSIA Feb 21 Bank of Cyprus posted a net loss of 1.01 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in its 2011 results on Tuesday after making a writedown totalling 1.32 billion euros on its Greek sovereign debt holdings.

The island's largest lender said it reduced the book value of its Greek sovereign debt holdings by 60 percent of their nominal value and excluding the impairment the bank said its full-year net profit was up 2 percent at 312 million euros.

The total nominal value of bonds affected by the writedown was 2.08 billion euros. As of the end of last year, the book value after impairment amounted to 975 million euros.

However, the bank also said its final audited results for last year could "potentially be materially different" from the preliminary results due to the final terms of the private sector involvement for the restructuring of Greek public debt.

Earlier Tuesday, euro zone finance ministers wrapped up a second 130 billion-euro bailout package for Greece. It will see bondholders take a 53.5 percent loss in the nominal value of Greek bonds held, which equates to a loss of around 73 to 74 percent on the net present value of the bonds. ($1=0.7538 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)