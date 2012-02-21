* Bank says results include 60 pct haircut
* Says results could change on PSI terms
(Adds background)
NICOSIA Feb 21 Bank of Cyprus posted a
net loss of 1.01 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in its 2011
results on Tuesday after making a writedown totalling 1.32
billion euros on its Greek sovereign debt holdings.
The island's largest lender said it reduced the book value
of its Greek sovereign debt holdings by 60 percent of their
nominal value and excluding the impairment the bank said its
full-year net profit was up 2 percent at 312 million euros.
The total nominal value of bonds affected by the writedown
was 2.08 billion euros. As of the end of last year, the book
value after impairment amounted to 975 million euros.
However, the bank also said its final audited results for
last year could "potentially be materially different" from the
preliminary results due to the final terms of the private sector
involvement for the restructuring of Greek public debt.
Earlier Tuesday, euro zone finance ministers wrapped up a
second 130 billion-euro bailout package for Greece. It will see
bondholders take a 53.5 percent loss in the nominal value of
Greek bonds held, which equates to a loss of around 73 to 74
percent on the net present value of the bonds.
($1=0.7538 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)