BRIEF-Klövern acquires properties in Gothenburg and divests in Borås
* In a deal with Castellum, Klövern acquires 9 properties in Mölndal and Partille, and divests all of Klövern's 14 properties in Borås
March 1 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus has completed the sale of its Australian unit to Bendigo and Adelaide Bank for approximately 105 million euros ($140.5 million), the bank said on Thursday.
The sale had a positive impact of about 280 million euros on the group's liquid funds and a positive impact on capital adequacy ratios, the Nicosia-based bank said in a statement.
It would have an 80 million euro positive impact on the bank's capital buffer, and would generate a profit of around 9 million euros for the group, it said.
Bank of Cyprus's Australian unit had total loans as well as deposits of 1.1 billion euros on Dec. 31 2011. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Writing by Michele Kambas)
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Agrokor said reports of electricity outages at its Mercator stores are not correct, after stories in local press sent the Croatian company's bond prices tumbling on Friday.
* Fy net loss 107.8 million baht versus loss of 99 million baht