NICOSIA, April 24 Cyprus's largest lender Bank of Cyprus posted a net loss of 1.37 billion euros in its final audited results for last year, compared to a preliminary 1.01 billion loss in February on a higher writedown of its Greek sovereign bond holdings.

The bank said the final results included a 74 percent writedown on its Greek bonds, compared to 60 percent in the preliminary results. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Keiron Henderson)