NICOSIA May 10 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus posted a 299 percent year on year increase in its first-quarter net profit on Thursday to 295 million euros.

The bank said its profit after tax was positively affected by recognition of a deferred tax asset for its impairment of Greek government bonds, and changes in the fair value of hedging derivatives used to hedge the interest rate risk of the bonds.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Keiron Henderson)