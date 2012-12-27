NICOSIA Dec 27 Bank of Cyprus said on Thursday it expected its 2012 after-tax results, not including Greece's debt write-down, to be worse than 2011's because of a significant increase in provisions.

The bank, Cyprus's largest lender, reported major losses in 2011 on the back of a write-down in Greek sovereign debt. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)