* Bank says new provision guidelines to hit results
* Possible core tier 1 could fall below 5 pct
* Bank applied for state aid in June
(Adds detail)
NICOSIA, Dec 27 Cyprus's largest lender Bank of
Cyprus warned investors of worse results in
2012 after a 2011 loss, on tougher provisioning regulations as
the island readies for a bailout the size of its economy.
The bank said it anticipated a "significant negative
deviation" in its 2012 results after tax and before Greek bond
impairment, the write-down of which had a disastrous effect on
the lender's balance sheet in 2011.
Recapitalisation needs of banks which the state could not
afford to support forced Cyprus into seeking an international
bailout in June 2012.
Its 2012 results, Bank of Cyprus said, would be affected by
more stringent conditions for the definition of non-performing
loans and a deteriorating economic environment.
On the back of those expectations, the bank said it was
possible its core tier 1 capital - a measure of financial
strength - would fall below 5.0 percent on Dec. 31 2012.
Under the terms of a provisional agreement Cyprus has
reached with prospective lenders from the IMF, the EU and the
ECB, Cypriot banks have until the end of 2013 to raise their
core Tier 1 to 9 percent, then to 10 percent in 2014.
Negotiations between Cyprus and lenders are continuing on a
bailout which could potentially reach 17 billion euros, with up
to 10 billion required for bolstering banks alone. Cyprus's GDP
is about 17.5 billion euros.
A conclusion to talks is contingent on an asset quality
review of banks which will be ready in mid-January.
Bank of Cyprus reported a 1.37 billion euro loss in 2011
after taking a haircut on the value of Greek sovereign paper in
its portfolio, depleting its regulatory capital and forcing it
to apply for state aid. Heavier losses were also reported by a
second bank, Popular.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)