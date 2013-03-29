Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
NICOSIA, March 29 Big depositors in Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus will get shares in the bank worth 37.5 percent of their deposits over 100,000 euros, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The rest of their big deposits may never be paid back. About 22.5 percent of deposits over 100,000 euros will attract no interest. The remaining 40 percent will continue to attract interest, but will not be repaid unless the bank does well.
Conditions of the conversion of deposits into equity, a pre-requisite for Cyprus receiving 10 billion euros in bailout funds from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, were expected to be announced by authorities on Saturday.
Cypriot authorities have already announced Cyprus Popular Bank, will be wound down, with its assets transferred to Bank of Cyprus, the island's largest bank.
Those with deposits under 100,000 euros will continue to be protected under the state's deposit guarantee.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.