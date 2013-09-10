* Russians sizeable minority on Cyprus bank board
* Bank of Cyprus depositors lost heavily in bailout
NICOSIA, Sept 10 A Cypriot bank which seized
depositors savings in March to survive appointed its new
directors on Tuesday, including a former KGB official thought to
be an ally of Vladimir Putin.
Shareholders of Bank of Cyprus elected new
directors to reflect a new ownership structure at the bank,
which converted large deposits to equity to save it from
collapse in March.
The bank's board of 16 individuals now includes six
non-Cypriots, mostly Russians, representing individuals who lost
considerable amounts of money in the forced conversion of 48.5
percent of deposits exceeding 100,000.
One of them, Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, nominated by local
company Bolestone Trading Ltd, is thought to be the former CEO
of Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium
producer.
Strzhalkovsky received a 100 million payoff package when he
stepped down from Norilsk Nickel in late 2012. His CV was not
included in the list of 46 candidates nominated for board
positions.
Cyprus teetered on the brink of financial meltdown in March
as it debated onerous terms of a bailout with international
lenders from the EU and the IMF.
One of the main criticisms from European paymaster Germany
at the time was that the island could be a conduit for money
laundering from Russia because of close business ties.
Bank of Cyprus was one of two Cypriot banks deeply affected
by a 10 billion euro bailout from international lenders.
The second bank, Laiki, was wound down. Large depositors in
that bank saw amounts exceeding 100,000 seized and what remained
was merged with Bank of Cyprus.
The cash-grab was unprecedented in the history of the euro
zone debt crisis.
Anger from shareholders was evident, though mostly from old
shareholders who saw their equity holdings diluted rather than
individuals whose cash was converted to fresh equity.
"The Greeks, the Irish, the Spanish and the Portugese got
cash for their banks. When our turn came they told us to slit
our necks," said Stelios Bekris, a shareholder.
Turnout was smaller than expected, with only 53 percent of
shareholders present.
