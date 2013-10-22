NICOSIA Oct 22 Bank of Cyprus
appointed ex-RBS investment head John Hourican as its chief
executive officer on Tuesday, the Cypriot lender said.
Irishman Hourican, who was CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland's
investment arm from 2008 until early 2013, will have oversight
of extensive restructuring at Bank of Cyprus, caught up in the
turmoil of an international bailout on the island in March.
Bank of Cyprus became the first bank in the euro zone to
force depositors to give up a chunk of their savings to
recapitalise the lender, crippled by its exposure to
debt-riddled Greece.
It also assumed some assets of Laiki, a bank wound down
under terms of a 10 billion euro bailout deal for Cyprus with
the IMF and the EU.
"The board of Bank of Cyprus believes this appointment is a
key step in restructuring and developing operations of the bank
to benefit shareholders, clients and the economy of Cyprus," the
bank said in a statement.