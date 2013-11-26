NICOSIA Nov 26 Bank of Cyprus, the lender
forced to seize client deposits to recapitalise in March,
reported a 1.8 billion euro net loss for the first half of the
year, impacted by its forced disposal of Greek operations and
rising provisions.
The bank was one of three Cypriot lenders forced to sell its
Greek operations in March in an attempt to ringfence the euro
zone from contagion from a messy international bailout for the
island.
Bank of Cyprus made a loss of 134 million euros a year
earlier, since when it has been transformed by the forced
acquisition of assets of now-defunct Laiki Bank and the Greek
asset disposal this year.
