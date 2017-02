NICOSIA Dec 12 Bank of Cyprus said on Monday it had completed the issue of 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in three-year covered bonds paying an interest of 3 month Euribor plus 1.25 percent.

The bonds were launched off a covered bond programme worth up to 5 billion euros, Cyprus's largest bank said in a statement. The three-year duration can be extended by one year and are secured by mortgages in Cyprus and other assets of the bank, it said. ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Will Waterman)